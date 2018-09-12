WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: 4 Potential finishes for Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.77K // 12 Sep 2018, 23:00 IST

The Revival definitely have an axe to grind

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler are certainly no strangers to each other following their lengthy feud over the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year, but since McIntyre was always the deciding factor, Rollins decided to call in his old Shield teammate to even the score.

In recent weeks, these four men have had a number of issues with one another and Dolph and Drew have gained the upper hand more times than The Shield, who were arrested last week on Raw before they were attacked by the entire locker room.

Rollins is definitely one of the smartest parts of The Shield and he decided to blackmail acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin into ensuring that he and Dean Ambrose were given a chance to extract revenge this weekend when they fight for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

#4. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre retain their Championships

Can Ziggler and McIntyre find a way past Rollins and Ambrose?

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre shocked the WWE Universe a few weeks ago when they attacked The Revival backstage on Raw and took away their Tag Team Championship shot. The two men then stepped into the match with The B-Team instead and were able to defeat Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to lift the Tag Team Championships for the first time.

The B-Team cashed in their rematch clause this past week on Raw and were once again defeated by Dolph and Drew before Rollins and Ambrose attacked, which means that they no longer have a claim to the titles.

Ziggler and McIntyre make a fantastic team and even though Rollins and Ambrose have been teaming together for much longer, Ziggler has the experience in the ring that could see his team through and allow them to retain.

