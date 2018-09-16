WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 4 Wild Last-Minute Predictions For The Event

Mick Foley and The Undertaker once defined the Hell in a Cell match

Hell in a Cell streams live from the AT&T Stadium in San Antonio, Texas tonight and with eight matches currently scheduled to take place, there are a number of options that WWE has when it comes to the shock factor of the WWE Universe.

WWE has been trying to get one over on their fans for years and the rise of Social Media and dirt sheets has made this quite difficult but there are still a few occasions where WWE have managed to surprise their fans, Ronda Rousey's debut was one of them and so was Hardy's return at WrestleMania 33.

There are plenty of opportunities for shocks and surprises tonight in Texas but when it comes to predictions, these are some of the boldest that could take place.

#4. Mick Foley takes another huge bump off Hell in a Cell

Mick Foley could reenact his historic fall from Hell in a Cell

Reports earlier this week suggested that Mick Foley wouldn't be allowed to bump inside the cell since he was only there to call the spots and promote his upcoming show on the WWE Network, but that opinion seems to have now changed heading into the actual show.

Instead, Mick Foley is now expected to play a key role in the match and could take a bump, just not so much that WWE would be held liable. The Hardcore Legend isn't someone who likes to hear the word no, which means that it's likely that even if WWE doesn't give him permission to jump, he still will.

If Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns head up to the top of the cell, then keep your eye on Mick Foley because we all know that referees are not supposed to climb up there.

