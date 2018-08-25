Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 matches that could take place inside the cell

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.01K   //    25 Aug 2018, 02:00 IST

Ro
Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch will be involved at Hell In A Cell

The 10th Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in WWE history will take place in San Antonio, Texas on 16 September.

A total of 38 matches have been contested inside the steel structure since Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker battled it out in the first match of its kind in 1997, with 19 of those encounters happening at the Hell In A Cell event itself over the last decade.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Since the PPV became an annual offering in 2009, there has often been more than one, and sometimes up to three, Hell In A Cell matches taking place on the same card, with 2012 (CM Punk vs. Ryback) being the only exception.

Last year, for example, The Usos defeated The New Day in a career-defining cell match, while the main event saw Sami Zayn help Kevin Owens triumph against Shane McMahon.

Ahead of this year’s show, it feels like more rivalries than ever are worthy of being settled inside the cell, so let’s take a look at five matches that could potentially take place in “The Devil’s Playground” next month.

#5 The Shield vs. Braun Strowman and two partners

The S
The Shield reunited on Raw this week

It’s very rare that WWE has somebody pull double-duty on the same PPV – Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 30 and Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015 spring to mind – but there’s an outside chance that Roman Reigns could find himself in that position at Hell In A Cell.

After 18 months without a full-time Universal champion, it would be a terrible call by WWE not to have “The Big Dog” defend the title at the next PPV, so we can safely assume that he will face somebody in a championship match.

But where does that leave his fellow Shield members and the rivalry with Braun Strowman? The end of this week’s Raw with “The Hounds of Justice” and “The Monster Among Men” was the highlight of the show and it will surely lead to a six-man match further down the line.

If Braun can find himself two partners between now and Hell In A Cell (check out a list of possible candidates here), then an epic six-man battle inside the steel structure cannot be ruled out.

