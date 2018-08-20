WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predicting the match card following WWE SummerSlam

Hell in a Cell is the WWE's next PPV following SummerSlam

With SummerSlam 2018 now in the rear-view mirror, WWE will start looking ahead to their next Pay-Per-View event, Hell in a Cell.

This year's event will take place in a little under a month's time on September 16th, and will feature performers from both Raw and SmackDown for the first time in three years.

SummerSlam 2018 was, on the whole, a success, and Hell in a Cell will likely feature several rematches from the event. The company will also use the show to promote the upcoming Evolution event, and possibly plant the seeds for some of the big stories heading into the next 'big four' event, Survivor Series.

Local advertising has already revealed four rumoured matches for this year's Hell in a Cell card, so let's take a look through and predict what the finished card will end up looking like.

Pre-show: Rusev Vs Aiden English

Rusev and Aiden English are going through a bit of a rocky patch at the moment

The end of Rusev Day as a tag-team is a sad time for wrestling fans, but hopefully, it means that he can start to be treated a little more seriously as a singles contender.

Rusev has been giving Aiden English the cold shoulder in recent weeks, and the two men look set to finally meet in the ring at Hell in a Cell.

While Rusev is currently locked into a feud with Andrade 'Cien' Almas, the focus appears to be on Zelina Vega and Lana, and will probably be wrapped up on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Rusev and Almas will probably meet on an episode of SmackDown, and English might finally snap, taking out his former partner and setting up a match at Hell in a Cell in the process.

Pre-show: The B Team Vs The Revival

The B Team scraped yet another lucky victory against The Revival at SummerSlam

The B Team's match with The Revival on the SummerSlam pre-show featured one of the dumbest endings to a match in recent memory. Thankfully, though, it does mean that The Revival will probably be able to negotiate themselves a rematch at Hell in a Cell.

The WWE has treated tag-team wrestling as a joke for far too long, and The Revival finally getting their hands on the tag-team titles should be used to kickstart a little revolution within the division.

With the likes of The Authors of Pain doing nothing on Raw, there is no excuse for the tag-team division to be as poor as it is, and hopefully, that can finally begin to change at Hell in a Cell.

