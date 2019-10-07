WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: 3 obscure but important details you missed

Phillipa Marie

Did you notice these subtle details at Hell in a Cell?

Hell in a Cell 2019 rolled into Sacramento, California and included a number of interesting title changes ahead of next week's draft. Charlotte Flair is now a 10-time Women's Champion, whilst The Kabuki Warriors won their first Championships as a team. It will now be interesting to see if Bayley makes her way over to RAW, but the fact that Becky Lynch retained her title means that she could remain on the Red Brand.

Carmella lost her 24/7 Championship to Tamina before R-Truth was able to regain the title and become a 20-time Champion.

It was an interesting night that saw some impressive matchups that were obviously thrown together at the last minute, but whilst some of the details were obvious, there were a number of others that were probably missed by the WWE Universe.

#3 Throwback to the first women's Hell in a Cell match

There were a number of throwbacks to the first women's Hell in a Cell match

Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell. This was the second time that The Boss had stepped inside the demonic structure and it was obvious that the two women wanted to include a number of throwbacks to the first-ever Women's Hell in a Cell match.

Before the cell was lowered all the way to the ground, Banks and Lynch decided to roll to the outside and fight before heading back into the ring, which is exactly what Charlotte and Banks did in the first ever match.

The ending of the match also saw Sasha Banks attempt to use a chair to break out of The Disarmer, which is what she did back in 2015 to get out of Charlotte's Figure 8, but this time the chair wasn't enough to help The Boss out of the move. This means that it's the second time that Banks has lost inside Hell in a Cell.

