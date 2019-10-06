WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: 4 things that should not happen

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.13K // 06 Oct 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are many things that shouldn't happen at Hell in a Cell

WWE rolls into Sacramento, California for their hotly anticipated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view tonight. Interestingly, just four matches have been announced for the show since the company has had quite a busy "Premiere Week" but two of those matches are going to be taking place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Seth Rollins defends his Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell against The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch defends her RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks inside the structure, whilst Charlotte will be looking to become a 10-time Women's Champion when she takes on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The only other match that has been announced will see Erick Rowan and Luke Harper team up to take on Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns after the feud between the four men became one of the headline rivalries on SmackDown Live.

Whilst there are many interesting things that could happen at Hell in a Cell, there are some that definitely shouldn't happen.

#4 R-Truth shouldn't regain the 24/7 Championship

R-Truth shouldn't take the Championship from Carmella at Hell in a Cell

Carmella was able to regain her 24/7 Championship from rapper Marshmello on the Season Premiere of SmackDown Live on FOX on Friday night, but given how light the show is looking at present, it's obvious that WWE will do a lot of filling with random matches and segments.

R-Truth seems to be alright with Carmella taking his title, but it's only a matter of time before the 19-time 24/7 Champion tries to take back the title that many believe is now rightly his. Carmella was the first full-time female wrestler to lift the title and she deserves more time to show what she can do as Champion.

1 / 4 NEXT