WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: 5 interesting facts every fan needs to know

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 650 // 04 Oct 2019, 18:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are a number of interesting stats heading into Hell in a Cell

With all the excitement of "Premiere Week," it's easy to forget that the week will be rounded off by Hell in a Cell on Sunday night. So far WWE has only announced three matches for the event with two of those taking place inside Satan's Structure.

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch will collide for the RAW Women's Championship, whilst Seth Rollins defends his Universal Championship against The Fiend Bray Wyatt. The only other match is a deeply personal affair that has been on-going since the week before SummerSlam when Erick Rowan attacked Roman Reigns backstage.

Rowan wasn't revealed to have been the attacker until a few weeks ago and has since aligned himself with Luke Harper, which has allowed Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns to strike up an alliance. It will be interesting to see if the ring can contain the four men when they collided in a tag match on Sunday night.

Wrestling is a business that runs on stats and heading into this weekend a number of interesting stats that every fan needs to know.

#5 Sasha Banks is the only woman to step in Hell in a Cell twice

Sasha Banks has stepped inside Hell in a Cell before

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair made history back in 2015 when they became the first women to step inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The two women had been part of a bitter rivalry and even the structure wasn't enough to end their fierce feud. Banks walked into the match as the Raw Women's Champion but lost the Championship to Charlotte in a match that lasted more than 20 minutes.

On Sunday night, Banks becomes the first woman to step inside the structure twice, but this time she will be walking in as the challenger and hoping that the second time around she is able to walk out victorious.

1 / 5 NEXT