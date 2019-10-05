WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: 5 little known facts about the event

Hell in a Cell has created many facts over the years

The 11th annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view takes place on Sunday night and so far just three matches have been announced for the show. This week has been dominated by the build-up to SmackDown's 20th Anniversary show which will see the brand moved over to The Fox Network tonight.

It is thought that many of the matches that have to be announced for the show will be revealed tonight as part of the epic show that WWE has planned.

That being said, even though there are only two Hell in a Cell matches and one tag team match announced for this weekend's pay-per-view there are still a number of interesting facts not only about this year's event but about the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view as a whole.

#5 Mick Foley has never won a Hell in a Cell match

Mick Foley has never won a match inside Hell in a Cell

His name is synonymous with the Hell in a Cell concept given the fact that Foley was once thrown off the top of Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker and many fans and superstars thought that the drop had killed him.

Despite this, Foley went on to appear in many Hell in a Cell matches after that and has even served as a Special Guest Referee on two separate occasions, most recently last year in the match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, which was interrupted by Brock Lesnar.

Even though Foley has been in four Hell in a Cell matches and served as an official for two others, he has never picked up the win in a match that he made famous. The Undertaker is the man who has picked up the most victories inside Hell in a Cell since he has made 14 appearances and had his hand raised eight times.

