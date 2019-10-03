WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks - RAW Women's Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 932 // 03 Oct 2019, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are many ways this match could come to an end at Hell in a Cell

The second Women's Hell in a Cell match in WWE history takes place this weekend and once again Sasha Banks will play an integral part. Becky Lynch defends her RAW Women's Championship inside the structure for the first time, knowing that Banks has the experience but actually lost her Championship to Charlotte Flair in the first-ever female match inside the steel back in 2016.

It's been three years since a woman has competed inside Hell in a Cell and given the issues between Banks and Lynch right now, it's definitely justified. Banks returned to WWE following SummerSlam and has targetted the RAW Women's Champion ever since.

The two women couldn't be contained in the ring at Clash of Champions, so it makes sense for them to be confined inside the structure this weekend and only the best amongst them will walk out RAW Women's Champion. That being said, there are still several ways this match could end.

#5 Sasha Banks becomes RAW Women's Champion

Will Sasha Banks become RAW Women's Champion?

If Sasha Banks can lift the RAW Women's Championship on Sunday night, then she will make history as the first-ever 5-time RAW Women's Champion. Banks has had Becky Lynch's number over the past few weeks and accepted the challenge inside the steel structure knowing exactly what awaits her.

Banks has been inside Hell in a Cell before and has the advantage heading into the match, which is why many fans see her as the favorite heading into the match, especially since rumors now suggest that Becky Lynch could be heading over to SmackDown Live as part of the WWE draft next week, which means that she would have to drop her RAW Women's Championship enroute.

"Trust me when I tell you: NO MAN will win MY match."@SashaBanksWWE is READY for #HIAC. #RAW pic.twitter.com/KOBkVqSFhW — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019

