Hell in a Cell 2020: 7 things happening for the first time

WWE Hell in a Cell is set to take place in a day. WWE Superstars who have entered the demonic structure have always left a piece of themselves in it. This Sunday, many championships will be decided in Hell in a Cell matches.

Three championships will be on the line at the pay-per-view. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Jey Uso go to battle yet again for the WWE Universal Championship.

Another blue brand title that will be decided in a Hell in a Cell match is the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, when Bayley defends against Sasha Banks. For the RAW brand, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton for the third time at a pay-per-view.

With such a stacked card comprising of promising matches, WWE Hell in a Cell is bound to be a success. This year's Hell in a Cell also marks a milestone for a few WWE Superstars and the introduction of a certain unheard match type.

#7 Drew McIntyre makes his debut inside Hell in a Cell

Drew McIntyre's first-ever Hell In A Cell match

In a day's time, Drew McIntyre will be stepping into his first Hell in a Cell match. The Scottish Psychopath will be defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, who will be entering his eighth Hell in a Cell match.

There will be no escaping @RandyOrton’s reign of terror at WWE #HIAC, and that’s exactly the way WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE wants it.



👉 https://t.co/SKWVHT7csl pic.twitter.com/r3NFHXk3be — WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2020

Advertisement

McIntyre has been on a great run since he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in under five minutes. The Scottish Psychopath has beaten formidable opponents such as Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton.

The upcoming match on Sunday will mark the third encounter between The Viper and the current WWE Champion. McIntyre has gotten the better of Orton on two previous occasions. Will The Viper's experience in the Hell in a Cell format be the difference maker on Sunday?