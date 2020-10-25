WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 Predictions

The 12th edition WWE Hell in a Cell emanate from the ThunderDome on Sunday, Oct. 25. This annual staple of the company's calendar year has been a fixture since 2009.

WWE didn't reveal the majority of the card until this week. However, it's still worth tossing out some predictions for the matches that have major consequences on WWE programming.

WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will once again defend his title against cousin, Jey Uso, while Randy Orton continues to chase Drew Mcintyre's WWE Championship. Sasha Banks will also challenge her former best bud, Bayley, for the Smackdown Women's Championship. All of these title bouts will take place under WWE's demonic structure.

The pay-per-view will begin at 7 pm ET at Orlando's Amway Center following the usual kick-off show at 6 pm. The show will air in India on Monday, Oct. 26 at 4.30 am with the accompanying kick-off show at 3.30 am. Here are our final picks for the upcoming event.

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

Jeff Hardy will take on Elias this Sunday

The Charismatic Enigma will battle Elias at WWE Hell in a Cell, as the two newly drafted RAW Superstars will likely open the show. WWE has revived the storyline around who hit Elias with a car, which seemed to be resolved after Hardy feuded with Sheamus.

Nevertheless, The Drifter still believes Hardy was behind the hit and run attack from May, even though he has confirmed that he wasn't the one driving the car. Elias boldly declared his return from injury when he blindsided the former Intercontinental Champions and smashed a guitar across his back. A disguised Jeff Hardy interrupted Elias' concert the following week and took a swing at the red brand's native musician with an electric guitar, leading Elias to issue the challenge for this weekend.

Will Hardy be able to silence the former Heavy metal, Jesus? We don't think so. Elias has recently returned from his hiatus and he is also hot on the music scene with the release of his new album, Universal Truth, on Monday, a day after the pay-per-view. Thus, he will probably pick up the win.

Our Pick: Elias for the win.