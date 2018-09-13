WWE Hell in Cell 2018: 5 potential finishes for The Miz and Maryse vs Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan take on The Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have had issues dating back to their time in NXT more than eight years ago and over the past few weeks, this has become a much wider problem that has also included their wives after Maryse handed The Miz brass knuckles to help him win his match with Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam.

Maryse and The Miz are riding high at the moment following the success of Miz and Mrs and whilst Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed a new contract and his wife Brie Bella has been able to return to the ring for the first time since her retirement back at WrestleMania 32.

WWE obviously has high hopes for this match since the four stars were given the SmackDown main event this week and are expected to get a lengthy times slot on Sunday night as well, but which duo will be given the bragging rights?

#5 Miz and Maryse walk out

The Miz and Maryse have made a career out of walking away

This week on SmackDown Live, Maryse was scheduled to be part of the main event match against Brie Bella, before The Miz took the mic and stated that Brie didn't deserve to be in the same ring as his wife and the couple tried to walk away.

Maryse and Miz only got to the top of the ramp before Brie dragged her opponent back and forced her to get into the ring, but if The Miz and Maryse had their way then they wouldn't have returned to the match at all. Miz has made a career out of walking away when it gets a little bit tough and if he sees the match at Hell in a Cell going against him, then it's likely that he will do the same thing again.

