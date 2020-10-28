Last weekend, WWE concluded the 12th edition of Hell in a Cell PPV. A total of three titles were on the line, including the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and the WWE SmackDown Championship. While Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Jey Uso, other titles changed hands.

Drew McIntyre lost his WWE Championship to Randy Orton after an extended feud. In addition, Sasha Banks defeated her former best friend Bayley to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her WWE career. All the three title matches took place inside Hell in a Cell. But did you know that Hell in a Cell was first introduced as a stand-alone stipulation in WWE over two decades ago?

The promotion brought the monstrous steel structure in 1997, and the rest is history. As exciting as Hell in a Cell sounds, this particular structure has witnessed its fair share of jaw-dropping moments. In this article, we will take a quick look at the five scariest HIAC spots in WWE history. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 The Undertaker throws Rikishi off the Cell (WWE Armageddon, 2000)

An unforgettable moment indeed

It’s been two decades, and this is still one of the most unforgettable moments in the history of Hell in a Cell matches in WWE. Back in 2000, the promotion booked a 6-man Hell in a Cell Match for the WWF Championship. This match featured The Undertaker, Triple H, Steve Austin, Rock and Rikishi, and the champion – Kurt Angle.

Halfway through the match, Vince McMahon arrived with a truck with an intention to demolish the Cell and put an end to the match. However, his plans were ruined by Mick Foley, who forced Vince to leave the ringside. The latter had managed to get the door open, but then he hurriedly went backstage, leaving the truck behind.

The open door allowed the Hell in a Cell participants to escape the steel structure, and they all started climbing onto the top. Following that, Rikishi found himself squaring off against Angle and Undertaker. After a while, ‘Taker picked his moment and did the unthinkable. He chokeslammed Rikishi off the top of the Cell, and the latter came crashing down to hit the truck, the bed of which was lined with pine chips.

At the time, this spot had the entire arena screaming with anxiety. WWE fans couldn’t believe their eyes. And well, Rikishi took his time to get back on his feet. The whole match accounted for an entertaining main event that ultimately ended with Angle pinning The Rock to successfully retain his title.