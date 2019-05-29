WWE history: An awkward Becky Lynch makes shocking claim about her future

Becky Lynch

The backstory

It's no secret that Becky Lynch is currently the most popular female Superstar on the WWE roster. Her rise to the top of the WWE food chain kicked off last year after she turned heel on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Eventually, she donned the gimmick of The Man, which was the complete opposite of her cheerful and bubbly babyface persona.

This led to Becky Lynch winning the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history. She was also recently named as the #2 most mentioned female athlete on Twitter, only behind Tennis star Serena Williams.

Becky's rise wasn't a stroke of luck by any means though. She had to endure a string of setbacks, injuries, and defeats to reach where she is at right now.

The interview

The following interview was conducted in 2011, and features an incredibly awkward Rebecca Knox being interviewed at an event. When the interviewer Elliott Harris asks Becky about not being inside the squared circle for a while, she makes a shocking statement which shows how far she has come since then. It's strange to think that there was a time when Becky thought that she couldn't do much in wrestling, and didn't see anything in her future.

No, it's been five years. I think I've pretty much done everything careerwise that I could possibly do.

Further, Becky states that she is back and is here as a manager. It's clear from Becky's demeanor that she isn't very comfortable facing the camera. She also says that she misses wrestling a lot and is glad to be back in some capacity. You can watch the entire interview below:

The aftermath

It's been eight years since Becky gave this interview. She is currently one of the most popular Superstars in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. It's incredible how Becky Lynch transformed herself from a camera shy, awkward girl to a role model for millions of people out there.