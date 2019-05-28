×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: What happened after Raw went off-air?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.01K   //    28 May 2019, 10:27 IST

After the show
After the show

What's the story?

After tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw went off-air, Becky Lynch faced off against Lacey Evans in a Raw Women's Title match.

As Becky made her way to the ring, she was confronted by Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

On tonight's Raw, Becky Lynch teamed up with Nikki Cross to take on The IIconics in a tag team bout. Lynch finished things off as she pinned Peyton Royce to win the match. As the duo celebrated, Lacey Evans came out and headed towards the ring.

Evans did her usual shtick and posed for the crowd, and left the spot without confronting Lynch.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins faced his long-time adversary Brock Lesnar inside the squared circle and dared The Beast to cash in his Money In The Bank contract. When Lesnar learned that he has an entire year to cash in the briefcase, he decided to wait it out for an undetermined period of time.

Also read: Roman Reigns reveals why he is going to Saudi Arabia


The heart of the matter

The episode ended with Seth Rollins securing a victory against Sami Zayn. After the show went off-air, Rollins proceeded to leave the arena. As he made his way towards the ramp, Becky Lynch's music hit and out came The Man.

The real-life couple had a brief confrontation before Lynch headed towards the ring for her dark main event match against Lacey Evans.



What's next?

With WWE not hiding the fact that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are a real-life couple, one could hope that they might get together inside the ring in a future Mixed Match Challenge edition.

Would you like to see Rollins and Lynch team up somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened with Dean Ambrose after The Shield's final chapter went off air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins destroyed a top superstar after RAW went off the air (VIDEO)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on the night after WrestleMania 35 (April 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things that have happened on Raw since Roman Reigns’ departure
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey confirms she went off script on Raw 
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 good things that happened this week’s episode (February 18, 2019)
RELATED STORY
What happened after RAW went off the air: Seth Rollins has a new tag team partner
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us