WWE News: What happened after Raw went off-air?

After the show

What's the story?

After tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw went off-air, Becky Lynch faced off against Lacey Evans in a Raw Women's Title match.

As Becky made her way to the ring, she was confronted by Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

On tonight's Raw, Becky Lynch teamed up with Nikki Cross to take on The IIconics in a tag team bout. Lynch finished things off as she pinned Peyton Royce to win the match. As the duo celebrated, Lacey Evans came out and headed towards the ring.

Evans did her usual shtick and posed for the crowd, and left the spot without confronting Lynch.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins faced his long-time adversary Brock Lesnar inside the squared circle and dared The Beast to cash in his Money In The Bank contract. When Lesnar learned that he has an entire year to cash in the briefcase, he decided to wait it out for an undetermined period of time.

The heart of the matter

The episode ended with Seth Rollins securing a victory against Sami Zayn. After the show went off-air, Rollins proceeded to leave the arena. As he made his way towards the ramp, Becky Lynch's music hit and out came The Man.

The real-life couple had a brief confrontation before Lynch headed towards the ring for her dark main event match against Lacey Evans.

@WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE LOVE YOU GUYSSSSSS



and bex your match with lacey should’ve been televised i- but it’s okay!! pic.twitter.com/5aSXOfub6M — becky lynch #1 fan! (@wwethemanbecky) May 28, 2019

What's next?

With WWE not hiding the fact that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are a real-life couple, one could hope that they might get together inside the ring in a future Mixed Match Challenge edition.

Would you like to see Rollins and Lynch team up somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comment section!