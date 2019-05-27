WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why he is going to Saudi Arabia

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke with Newsweek and discussed a variety of topics. Reigns stated that he wants to be a part of WWE's campaign to promote change in Saudi Arabia, and doesn't want to sit on the sidelines.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns is widely regarded as being one of the most polarising Superstars of this generation. The Big Dog has been a mainstay on WWE's main event scene for a long while.

Reigns appeared in his first WrestleMania main event in 2015 when he squared off against Brock Lesnar for the World Heavyweight Title. He went on to headline the next three consecutive 'Mania events.

He was forced to relinquish his Universal Title last year to resume his battle against leukaemia. He made his triumphant return to the squared circle on the road to WrestleMania 35, going on to defeat Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows. McIntyre later went on to break character, where he praised Reigns for overcoming such struggles.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Newsweek, Reigns opened up on going to Saudi Arabia to perform, amidst a string of controversies that the Kingdom is surrounded with. He said that although the company's association with Saudi Arabia gets a barrage of mixed reactions, they are trying their utmost to help promote change there, which is something he wants to be a part of.

It gets a lot of mixed and negative reactions. The bottom line for me is, if we’re going to help promote change, if we’re going to set out to make an impact then I have to be a part of it. I’m not going to sit on the sideline and talk about how we can get there. I want to be a part of the action.

What's next?

Reigns is all set to face off against Shane McMahon at the upcoming Super ShowDown event on June 7th.

