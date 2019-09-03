WWE history: Becky Lynch attacks Bayley and joins hands with Sasha Banks

Becky's heel turn

The backstory

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Bayley shocked the WWE Universe by launching a vicious attack on Becky Lynch and turning heel in the process. Bayley and Lynch faced Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the main event of the show, which was interrupted by Sasha Banks.

Bayley hinted at stopping Banks from continuing her attack on a fallen Lynch but then suddenly smiled at her former tag team partner and unleashed a chair attack on Lynch.

This moment, although shocking to most of us, was a long time coming. If fans remember, a scenario such as this took place way back in 2014 in NXT, albeit with the roles reversed! Let's dive down memory lane.

The heel turn

Lynch made her NXT debut in June 2014, defeating Summer Rae. She was soon told to make herself relevant, hinting that a heel turn was on the horizon. On the October 2014 edition of NXT, Bayley faced Sasha Banks. The match ended when Bayley tapped out, but Banks refused to unlock the hold.

Suddenly, Lynch came out and fended off the villainess. In a shocking heel turn, Lynch attacked Bayley as soon as she turned her back on the Irish Superstar. She then moved out of the ring and joined forces with Sasha Banks, as the crowd looked in horror. Check out the heel turn in the video below:

The aftermath

It seems like the tables have turned around 5 years after Becky Lynch had attacked Bayley and joined hands with Banks. It would be interesting to see what the heel duo of Banks and Bayley do in the coming weeks.

Also, the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Title match between Bayley and Charlotte at Clash of Champions has now become a must-watch affair, now that we'll be seeing two heels taking on each other.

