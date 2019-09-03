WWE history: Stone Cold hits CM Punk with a Stunner after Raw goes off air

Punk and Austin

The backstory

When thinking of anti-hero characters, Stone Cold Steve Austin's name is bound to come up, and the same can be said about CM Punk. These two legends were incredibly popular in their respective eras. Punk was dubbed by many as being a modern-day Stone Cold Steve Austin, courtesy his rebellious attitude and no-nonsense demeanor.

Fans clamored for a dream match between the two, but Austin's injuries prevented that from ever happening. Little does the WWE Universe know that Austin actually hit Punk with a Stone Cold Stunner back in the day, albeit in an unaired segment after an episode of Raw went off the air.

The Stunner

Recently, Punk told a story during his Starrcast III appearance, stating how he asked Austin to hit him with a Stunner after the show went off the air, and The Rattlesnake agreed.

The result? Take a look at this incredibly rare footage, where a bunch of heels are unleashing an attack on John Cena. Suddenly, the glass shatters and Stone Cold Steve Austin comes out to a chorus of cheers. Austin hits Punk with a Stunner, followed by Stunners on The Miz, R-Truth, and Sheamus. Naturally, the crowd popped big time for the surprise save.

Punk stated that this was the moment that put an idea in his mind regarding a potential match against Austin.

That's when I started prying and being like, 'Let's work this match motherf—er, let's go!' I think there was a sliver of time where it was going to happen. And then the next minute it didn't.

The aftermath

One wonders what could have happened if these two Superstars had faced in a one-on-one match inside the squared circle. This is certainly one of the biggest WWE dream matches that we will never get to witness.

