WWE history: Brock Lesnar and Goldberg meet for the first time

"What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object" is a question often used as a phrase to describe two juggernauts facing each other off in a sports setup. The Same has often been used in wrestling duels in the past as well and one such instance was when rookie Brock Lesnar met WCW legend Bill Golderg for the first time.

Despite both superstars not being a part of programming for a long tenure with the WWE, their feud went on to headline Wrestlemania.

Today, we take a look at how this story was built .

The backstory

One of WCW's biggest Superstars, Goldberg was a hot commodity when the promotion folded in 2001. It took two whole years for Vince McMahon and Goldberg to make a deal for him to appear on WWE TV.

Goldberg debuted on WWE Raw, after WrestleMania 19, delivering a thunderous Spear to The Rock. He spent the next few months feuding with the likes of Chris Jericho and Triple H. On the blue side of things, Brock Lesnar was becoming a genuinely hated heel due to his dastardly antics against Zach Gowen, Stephanie McMahon, and Kurt Angle. There were many who clamored for these two behemoths to face off inside the squared circle in a dream match.

Also read: Brock Lesnar pulls hilarious prank on Sable (WWE history)

Goldberg interrupts Lesnar

It was a time when WWE used to have brand-exclusive PPVs, and a face-off between Raw and SmackDown Superstars was a rare occurrence. At Survivor Series 2003, a dual-branded PPV, Brock Lesnar's team lost a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match to Team Angle, with Lesnar tapping out to the Crippler Crossface during the match.

A backstage interview later on in the night saw Lesnar intimidating Josh Matthews after being asked about his loss. Suddenly, Lesnar set his sights on someone else, who appeared out of nowhere. Lesnar asked the person what did he want, and Goldberg of all people appeared on the screen.

The smiling heavyweight introduced himself to Lesnar and shook his hand. Goldberg's mannerisms changed at the last moment, as he looked at Lesnar with cold, calculating eyes, and left the scene.

The aftermath

The two met again at a backstage area during the Royal Rumble PPV, which resulted in Lesnar interfering in the free-for-all brawl and costing Goldberg the match. Goldberg defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, with both Superstars leaving WWE after the event. The two met again, 12 years later at Survivor Series, with Goldberg picking up a win in a matter of seconds. The rivalry came to an end when Lesnar finally pinned Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

If only the two were in the WWE for a longer tenure during their initial run-in they would have gone on to change the fate of the brand.