WWE History: Eddie Guerrero wins the WWE Championship at No Way Out 2004

Eddie Guerrero made his way to WWE as a part of The Radicalz, in early 2000. After being nothing short of impressive for years on end, Vince McMahon finally decided to give him a WWE Championship run, and the timing couldn't have been better!

WrestleMania 20 was on the horizon, and Eddie Guerrero had just finished off an incredibly personal rivalry with his nephew, Chavo Guerrero, by defeating him at the Royal Rumble event. Eddie went on to win a 15-Man Royal Rumble match on WWE SmackDown to bag an opportunity at Brock Lesnar's WWE title, and the two Superstars collided at No Way Out.

At the pay-per-view, fans saw one of the biggest upsets in the history of WWE, as Goldberg interfered in the final moments of the WWE title match, and Guerrero ended up pinning Brock Lesnar to win his first and only WWE Championship. Guerrero had worked his entire career for that very moment, and fans couldn't believe that he won the match.

Eddie Guerrero held the belt for four months, before dropping it to JBL

Eddie Guerrero met Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20, and somehow managed to pick up a win over the Olympic gold medalist and retain his title. Soon after, he kicked off a feud with the newly repackaged Bradshaw, now dubbed JBL. At The Great American Bash, Eddie lost the WWE title to JBL in a Texas Bullrope match, thus ending his dream run.

Eddie Guerrero would tragically pass away a year later, but his fans can rejoice over the fact that he got his moment to shine on the big stage before departing this world. Eddie Guerrero was one of the most charismatic Superstars in all of WWE, and he deserved every bit of that 4-month WWE title run.

Watch WWE ‘Birth of a Champion’ every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8.00 pm only on SONY TEN 1 (English)