WWE History: How did Becky Lynch get a broken nose?

Becky Lynch has been one of the most important members of the WWE roster over the last few years. The superstar came into her own following a heel turn against Charlotte Flair, during which fans supported her more.

A burst of momentum followed as she became the SmackDown Women's Champion and then headed into the 2018 Survivor Series event all set for a feud with Ronda Rousey.

However, she would not be able to compete at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. During the build-up to the event, she suffered a nasty injury as a result of which she had to take a few weeks away from the ring. However, the injury, while a curse, was also a boon, as it led to her having an iconic moment the fans will never forget.

How did Becky Lynch get a broken nose?

Becky Lynch in action

Becky Lynch suffered a broken nose thanks to an altercation with Nia Jax inside the WWE ring.

During the WWE episodes leading up to Survivor Series, the SmackDown roster attacked the RAW locker room. It led to absolute chaos breaking out as the two rosters battled each other everywhere.

Becky Lynch led the charge for the women and even put Rousey in an armbar. But when she came to the ring and was battling Nia Jax, the superstar flailed her arms wildly and caught Lynch in the worst way possible, breaking her nose.

Lynch later appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA show to talk about the injury. She revealed she had blacked out completely, and later found out that she broke her nose and suffered a concussion:

"I got a severe concussion and I broke my nose, so I was in [the] hospital that night after the event, so I completely blacked out after I got hit, right? But I rolled to the ropes and got back up again. I guess my autopilot kicked in and I smashed half of RAW including Runny Ronnie, so it turns out that my autopilot is a badass too," Lynch said.

What happened after Becky Lynch broke her nose?

When Lynch was knocked down thanks to an errant shot by Nia Jax, she managed to get to her feet with the help of the ropes. All her training kicked in, and she was a sight to behold. With blood streaming down her face, she fought off members of the RAW roster before she led the SmackDown roster out, posing in the crowd in an iconic shot to end that week's episode of the show.

Lynch was ruled out of competition, but she got the backing of the WWE Universe, who respected her for finishing the segment despite her injuries. She was unable to compete at Survivor Series and WWE replaced her with Charlotte Flair.

While Becky Lynch would lose her SmackDown title when she returned, thanks to interference from Ronda Rousey, what followed for her was a massive push. She was put into a storyline with Rousey and won the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Nothing will ever top @BeckyLynchWWE winning the Main event at WrestleMania 35. It was the culmination of years of hard work finally paying off. Everyone knows that when #TheMan comes around business just picked up.#TheGoat pic.twitter.com/I9veAmdlaT — Brad Willis (@ThankYouBecky) May 23, 2021

She faced Charlotte Flair and Rousey in the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania, where she defeated them and became the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.