WWE History: Jeff Hardy wins the WWE Championship at Armageddon 2008 

Over the years, very few have wowed the WWE Universe like WWE legend Jeff Hardy has. He spent a long time in WWE as a Tag Team act, alongside his brother Matt Hardy, but his popularity kept increasing with each passing year.

Jeff Hardy had a classic Ladder match with The Undertaker on an episode of WWE RAW back in 2002, with the WWE title on the line. Even though he lost, Hardy earned the respect of The Deadman, as well as the fans. Jeff Hardy's moment finally came six years later, at the WWE Armageddon pay-per-view.

The main event of the night was a Triple Threat match for the WWE title, featuring Triple H, Edge, and Hardy. The bout saw Vladimir Kozlov interfering and attacking The Game, but he was soon stopped by Matt Hardy. During the final moments of the match, Triple H hit a Pedigree on Edge, followed by Jeff hitting a thunderous Swanton Bomb on the Rated-R Superstar, which led to Triple H rolling out of the ring. Hardy seized the opportunity and pinned Edge to win his first and only WWE title.

Jeff Hardy went on to win two World titles as well

Jeff Hardy lost the belt to Edge at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, when Matt Hardy turned on his brother to kick off a rivalry on the road to WrestleMania 25. Jeff would later become a mainstay on SmackDown, and feud with CM Punk for months on end. During this time, Jeff won the World title on two occasions. Following his loss to Punk in a Steel Cage match on SmackDown, Hardy left WWE as per the stipulation. He would come back eight years later, and go on to win the RAW Tag Team titles along with Matt at WrestleMania 33.

Jeff Hardy is someone who has given his all towards entertaining his fans throughout his career, and his WWE title win at Armageddon was a deserving one without a shadow of a doubt.

