WWE history: Jon Moxley sports a unique look in rare WWE match

It is not an unusual sight to see WWE superstars debut in various avatars in the ring. The most common gimmicks used are policemen, bouncers or just as a part of a superstar's entourage.

The eagle-eyed internet savvy fans are quick to spot any current talent on old videos and the likes of MVP, Sheamus, Charlotte Flair and even CM Punk for that matter have been spotted as 'extras' in the past.

Today, however, we take a look at former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose's WWE debut a long time ago.

The backstory

Survivor Series 2012.

The Shield made its debut on the main roster on this night, interfering in the WWE title Triple Threat Match, which resulted in CM Punk retaining his title. Over the course of the next 6 years or so, the trio ran roughshod over a string of WWE Superstars, before Dean Ambrose's exit in mid-2019. Ambrose was one of the most popular Superstars during his Shield stint back in the day, but many aren't aware of his humble beginnings in WWE long ago.

Ambrose's unusual look

Fans must be aware of the fact that WWE once used to give tryout matches to upcoming stars, on shows like Sunday Night Heat and Velocity. An incredibly old, rare gem from 2007 shows Jon Moxley taking on Val Venis on an episode of Heat.

What's interesting here is the fact that Moxley is sporting a unique set of hair in his match, and it makes him look... quite different than what we are used to seeing. During the early moments in the clip, you can clearly hear announcer Jonathan Coachman telling us about Moxley.

Val Venis taking on, like you said, a relatively unknown... what we do know is he has strawberry red hair, and apparently, it's not his actual hair color.

There was no way Moxley was going to go over with this look. In a matter of a few years though, things were going to be taking a major turn. Moxley spent some time in FCW and then was teamed up with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The rest is history.

The aftermath

Moxley currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling, and is one of their top stars in the promotion. He had quit the WWE citing creative differences after being one of the most over-stars of his generation with the company.

