WWE News: EC3's tweet leaves fans in a state of worry
WWE Superstar EC3 hasn't been doing much on the main roster ever since he came up earlier this year. He recently posted a tweet on his official handle, that talks about one's absence and how the world is better off with some people gone.
EC3 on the main roster
EC3 debuted on the main roster earlier this year, when he appeared as a guest on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss", on an episode of Monday Night RAW. He was interrupted by Dean Ambrose, which led to a match between the two. The bout didn't last long, and ended with EC3 picking up a win.
Unfortunately, it all went downhill from that point. He soon turned into a fixture on WWE Main Event, a show that heavily features mid and lower card Superstars that are rarely used on the main roster. He competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, albeit in a losing effort. He won the 24/7 title on the June 24 episode of Raw, but dropped it seconds later to R-Truth. This is the only title EC3 has won on the main roster till date. A while ago, EC3 had posted a cryptic picture on Instagram hinting that the company was not pushing him.
Also read: Sasha Banks gets emotional while talking about Paige's injury
EC3's disturbing tweet
EC3 recently posted a tweet, which has made his fans worry for him. The tweet consists of a quote from the book "American Psycho", and talks about people feeling a sense of relief on learning of one's absence. The quote further states that some people truly do not belong to this world, and it is better off without them. You can check out the tweet below:
The tweet was met with concerned replies from his fans, and rightfully so. Here are a few such replies.
Although EC3 posted an update later, stating that it's a quote from a book and that he will continue quoting books, this particular quote has left his fans in a state of worry.
Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!