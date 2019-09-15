WWE News: EC3's tweet leaves fans in a state of worry

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.25K // 15 Sep 2019, 13:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

EC3

WWE Superstar EC3 hasn't been doing much on the main roster ever since he came up earlier this year. He recently posted a tweet on his official handle, that talks about one's absence and how the world is better off with some people gone.

EC3 on the main roster

EC3 debuted on the main roster earlier this year, when he appeared as a guest on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss", on an episode of Monday Night RAW. He was interrupted by Dean Ambrose, which led to a match between the two. The bout didn't last long, and ended with EC3 picking up a win.

Unfortunately, it all went downhill from that point. He soon turned into a fixture on WWE Main Event, a show that heavily features mid and lower card Superstars that are rarely used on the main roster. He competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, albeit in a losing effort. He won the 24/7 title on the June 24 episode of Raw, but dropped it seconds later to R-Truth. This is the only title EC3 has won on the main roster till date. A while ago, EC3 had posted a cryptic picture on Instagram hinting that the company was not pushing him.

Also read: Sasha Banks gets emotional while talking about Paige's injury

EC3's disturbing tweet

EC3 recently posted a tweet, which has made his fans worry for him. The tweet consists of a quote from the book "American Psycho", and talks about people feeling a sense of relief on learning of one's absence. The quote further states that some people truly do not belong to this world, and it is better off without them. You can check out the tweet below:

In fact some, if they noticed my absence, might feel an odd, indefinable sense of relief.



This is true. The world is better off with some people gone.



Our lives are not all interconnected. That theory is a crock.



Some people truly do not need to be here. — ecIII (@therealec3) September 15, 2019

The tweet was met with concerned replies from his fans, and rightfully so. Here are a few such replies.

Hope that's not directed towards yourself, my friend. You need to be here. Hope to be seeing you more soon... — Producer Rob (@LevelandRowns) September 15, 2019

Advertisement

Hope you’re doing good — Kakashi Heart-eyes (@9000ljo) September 15, 2019

You okay man? — Mister C El Bandido (@Mister_C1995) September 15, 2019

You good? — HiResHero (@hireshero) September 15, 2019

Although EC3 posted an update later, stating that it's a quote from a book and that he will continue quoting books, this particular quote has left his fans in a state of worry.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!