WWE News: Sasha Banks gets emotional while talking about how Paige's injury affected her

Sasha Banks and Paige

Sasha Banks is mere hours away from competing for the Raw Women's title against Becky Lynch at Clash of Champions. The latest WWE Chronicle featured "The Boss", where she talked about how Paige's injury affected her.

The incident

Back in late 2017, WWE Superstar Paige returned on RAW as a heel, bringing along Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with her. At a house show on December 27, Paige suffered an injury after being on the receiving end of a kick from Banks, which forced the referee to stop the bout. Paige announced her retirement from active competition on the Raw after WrestleMania 34. In an interview with GiveMeSport, Paige addressed the hate Banks got after the incident, and stated that nothing was her fault.

"Nothing was ever Sasha’s fault, She got so much backlash and even in the ring, when we were in there, people are chanting ‘Sasha s**ks’ and it really upset me to hear that because it wasn’t her fault."

Banks tears up

On the WWE Chronicle, Sasha Banks opened up on the incident and how Paige's injury affected her.

"I just felt like... don't make me cry! So many bad things just kept happening and I didn't know how to deal with them, and I really think what really started it all, like feeling sad, was the whole Paige situation... that really s**ked (cries), and having fans like, destroy me, destroy my work... I pride myself on my work so much, and I would never intentionally try to hurt somebody. That s**ked and that made me question myself as a wrestler."

