WWE News: Sasha Banks talks rumors of her crying on the floor at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 202 // 15 Sep 2019, 10:50 IST

Sasha Banks

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently featured on the latest edition of WWE Chronicle, a WWE Network special that focuses on a Superstar at a crucial point in their career. Banks talked about rumors of her and Bayley crying on the floor at WrestleMania 35 after their loss, and stated that none of those were true.

Rumors creep up about Banks crying at 'Mania

At Elimination Chamber 2019, Banks and Bayley created history by becoming the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions. The Boss 'N' Hug Connection came out of the hellish structure with the gold, after taking down Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in the end. At WrestleMania 35, the duo defended their titles in a Fatal Four-Way Match against The IIconics, Nia Jax & Tamina, and Natalya & Beth Phoenix. The IIconics emerged victorious in the end in a shocker.

Banks slams the rumors

After Banks' disappearance from WWE TV, rumors started running around, stating that Bayley and Banks caused a tantrum after their loss and cried on the floor in a backstage area. Banks has now cleared the air on those rumors and looks like none of those reports were true.

"I just like, ‘How the h**l do they make up this stuff too,’ like I saw so much stuff like ‘crying on the floor of a locker room’, No. I took my clothes off, got dressed and went to go stand with the fans with Pam (Bayley) watching the main event because I was so happy for those girls.

"Then there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor. Please show me the pictures, please show me the footage."

