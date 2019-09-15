WWE News: Stone Cold explains why his RAW appearances make sense business-wise

Austin stuns Styles

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently sat down with TVInsider and discussed a variety of topics. Austin talked about his recent WWE appearances and stated that he's there to help the company as much as he can.

Austin's legendary career

Austin is hands down one of the most influential WWE Superstars in the history of the company. His popularity was the major reason why Vince McMahon managed to defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars. Austin wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 19 against The Rock, his arch-rival. A neck injury made sure that Austin would never compete in the ring again, but The Rattlesnake regularly made appearances for WWE over the next several years, and does the same to this day. Recently, Austin moderated the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman on RAW, and ended up hitting a Stunner on AJ Styles. Austin didn't stop here as he delivered another Stunner on Styles after RAW went off the air.

Austin talks about his RAW appearances

While speaking about his recent appearances on WWE TV, Austin explained why they make sense business-wise as well as TV-wise.

"I always like to say I want the current superstars to have all the television time, but if I can go out there and give someone a rub, or if I can get out there in front of a crowd that is still around when I was still active who want to see me again, that’s a cool feeling too.

"It’s just something that is happening. It’s not like I’m going to go back on the road full-time or anything. It’s some good opportunities. It makes sense TV-wise, business-wise. I’m there to lend a hand or help out as much as I can."

