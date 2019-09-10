WWE News: Stone Cold calls AJ Styles back after Raw goes off air

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.41K // 10 Sep 2019, 09:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Styles and Austin

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw saw Stone Cold Steve Austin delivering a thunderous Stone Cold Stunner on AJ Styles. Austin wasn't done with Styles though, as he hit him with another Stunner after the show went off the air.

Austin's return

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin made his big return to Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, and moderated the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for their Universal title match at Clash of Champions.

Austin shook both men's hands, which was followed by Rollins hyping up the crowd. He then talked about how he will still be the Universal Champion after everything is said and done, but was surprisingly booed by some fans.

He proceeded to sign the contract. Strowman stated that he grew up watching The Rattlesnake and has the utmost respect for him, but added that "a rattlesnake is still a snake". After Strowman signed, The OC interrupted the proceedings. It didn't end well for AJ though, as the segment wrapped up with Austin hitting a Stunner on Styles.

Also read: Becky Lynch reveals what she thinks of Ric Flair

AJ takes the bait

The main event of the night saw Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Cedric Alexander, Erik and Ivar take on Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and The OC. The babyfaces won the contest, but things didn't end here.

Austin celebrated with the heroes to end the show, and somehow managed to bring AJ Styles back in the ring to drink beer with him. Styles took the bait and took drinks with Austin, as Rollins, and the other babyfaces watched from behind. As expected, Austin hit another Stunner on Styles as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Below is the video of Austin hitting the Stunner, and HERE's the full video.

Advertisement

After #RAW went off the air, Stone Cold praised all the stars in the ring. He asked Styles to drink a beer with him. Styles took the bait. @WrestlingInc #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/C7ACIebSRh — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) September 10, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Also chek out WWE RAW Results page.