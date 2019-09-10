WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals what she thinks of Ric Flair

Ric Flair and Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with ESPN's Marc Raimondi and opened up on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair filing to trademark "The Man" catchphrase. Lynch stated that she likes Flair, who has been a "good friend" to her over the years.

Rise of "The Man"

At SummerSlam 2018, Becky Lynch turned heel on her best friend Charlotte Flair and unleashed a beatdown on her. Soon after, she began calling herself "The Man", and turned into a ruthless anti-hero. This character change helped her get over with the fans like never before, and WWE decided to push her heavily. By the time WrestleMania 35 rolled around, Lynch was set to compete in the first-ever Women's main event in the show's history. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at the event to become Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

Lynch on what she thinks of Ric

Recently, it was reported that the LLC owned by The Nature Boy Ric Flair had filed to trademark the moniker of "The Man". Lynch has popularized the name over the past year or so. While speaking to Raimondi, Lynch talked about the situation, and had nothing but praise for Flair.

"All I can say about Ric is, I like Ric. He's been a good friend to me over the years. We'll see what happens with that."

I asked @BeckyLynchWWE about Ric Flair’s recent remarks about wanting to file a trademark for the “The Man” phrase.



Lynch: “All I can say about Ric is, I like Ric. He's been a good friend to me over the years. We'll see what happens with that." — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 9, 2019

Lynch had recently tweeted a response to the controversy, simply stating: "I Am The Man". Flair had also put up a tweet on his official handle, that said: "To Be The Man, You Gotta Beat THE MAN!", ending it with the hashtag #alreadytrademarked.

It would be interesting to see how this controversy ends. Flair recently spoke about how Charlotte is angry at him for filing to trademark "The Man" catchphrase.

