WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to Ric Flair filing trademark for "The Man" nickname

Flair and Lynch

It was recently reported that the LLC owned by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had filed to trademark Becky Lynch's popular moniker "The Man", around a week ago. Now, Lynch has posted a tweet, stating "I am The Man".

Who's "The Man"?

In his heyday, Ric Flair popularized the catchphrase, "To be the man, you got to beat the man". Flair went on to publish an autobiographical book titled "To Be The Man" in 2004. Last year at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch turned heel on her best friend Charlotte Flair, and launched a vicious attack on her.

This turn came immediately after Flair had won the SmackDown Live Women's title in a Triple Threat Match, with Carmella coming in as champion. Lynch went on to berate the fans for not supporting her through tough times, but the WWE Universe didn't stop cheering her. Around the same time, Lynch began using the moniker of "The Man", and donned the gimmick of a ruthless, no-nonsense anti-hero.

This character change only added to her popularity, and these chain of events led to Lynch becoming one of the first three women to compete in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event. Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to win both SmackDown Live and Raw Women's titles. Recently, Lynch was featured on WWE 2K20's cover, alongside Roman Reigns.

Lynch makes it clear

A short while after reports started coming out regarding Flair's attempt to trademark "The Man" nickname, Lynch seems to have finally taken notice of the same. She took to Twitter, a platform she has prominently used in the past to put herself over, and posted these words: "I am The Man". You can check out the tweet below:

I am The Man. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 31, 2019

What are your thoughts on Flair's actions and Lynch's response to it? Sound off in the comment section!

