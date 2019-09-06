WWE News: Ric Flair reveals details about his feud with WWE; says Charlotte is angry

We recently learnt that Ric Flair is set to file a trademark against "The Man" catchphrase, which he used often, and was now used by RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Flair, in an interview with TMZ Sports, has now revealed details about why and when he filed the lawsuit, and his daughter Charlotte's reaction to it.

The background

"When I first saw this go down in August of 2018, I thought, ‘Cool, ‘The Man’ – my gimmick – versus my daughter, Charlotte.’ Okay, that’s the day it started, right after SummerSlam. I thought, cool. So I said, ‘I’m going to make some money; it’s my trademark and they have it to use.’ I’ve been saying it since 1981.

"So I got my worded statement, I sent them a text and the lawyer, who just has no respect for me whatsoever which is something I’m not going to deal with much longer, he said, ‘You’re wrong. It’s not even close.’ I said, ‘It’s not even close?’ So, boom, I sent him another text, he didn’t respond. So I had my lawyer call him and he blew off my lawyer. This is all in 2018 or in January of ’19.

He revealed that he told Triple H that he was going to court against the use of "The Man" catchphrase. Flair said that he loves Becky Lynch and that he has championed for the Women's division for a long time, but that he wants to support his family and make some money out of what he says is his.

Charlotte angry with him

"It’s funny, my daughter (Charlotte) is so mad at me because I filed, not even understanding that it’s not with Becky. I have no beef with Becky," said Flair. (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Flair also said that Becky could use it if he wins or doesn't win the case in court.

It remains to be seen if this lawsuit will have any impact on WWE's relationship with Flair.