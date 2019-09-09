WWE News: Randy Orton isn't happy with Sister Abigail possibly still being around

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 6.61K // 09 Sep 2019, 10:47 IST

Orton and Wyatt

Bray Wyatt recently posted a tweet, hinting that he might confront Stone Cold Steve Austin on tonight's Raw. Randy Orton replied to Bray's tweet, and seemed confused about Sister Abigail possibly still being around. Orton also took a shot at the House of Horrors match from WWE Payback 2017.

Orton's rivalry with Wyatt

At WrestleMania 33, Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE title, and the rivalry continued further for a short while. Wyatt challenged Orton to a House of Horrors Match at WWE Payback.

The match was initially for the WWE title, but was soon changed to a non-title bout. The eventual match started inside the House of Horrors, but the rules stated that it could be won only by pinning or submitting your opponent in the ring.

Some of the antics in the match saw Bray pushing a refrigerator on Orton, and then stealing Orton's limo to drive to the arena. An interference by Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers helped Wyatt defeat Orton. The match was heavily criticized and was deemed by many as one of the worst matches of the year.

Orton's hilarious shot at the House of Horrors Match

On tonight's episode of Raw, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be moderating the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, mere days before their Universal title match at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV.

Bray Wyatt posted a tweet, indicating that he could come face to face with The Rattlesnake. He put up the tweet as a quote by Sister Abigail. Orton noticed the same and posted a hilarious response to it.

He recalled the segment where he had burnt down Wyatt's barn, and stated that he thought Abigail was inside when it burned down. Orton then took a shot at the match they had at Payback. Check out Orton's tweet:

Wait.....wasn’t sister Abby in that barn of yours I burnt down??? You mean to tell me we put ourselves and the entire world through a house of horrors match and she’s still around? https://t.co/bioIGaOC3y — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 9, 2019

