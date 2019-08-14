WWE history: Kane hilariously breaks character in Anger Management class with Daniel Bryan

Kane cracks up

The backstory

Soon after WWE WrestleMania 28 was done and dusted with, Kane got into a three-way feud with CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. Kane faced Bryan at SummerSlam, in a losing effort. AJ Lee enrolled both Kane and Bryan in an anger management class, under the tutelage of Dr. Shelby. The classes helped the two Superstars in controlling their anger and forming an alliance to win the Tag Team titles, by defeating Kofi Kingston and R-Truth.

The duo got the name "Team Hell No" via a Twitter poll. Kane and Bryan soon aligned with Ryback to take on The Shield at the TLC PPV, with The Hounds of Justice emerging victorious in the end. The Anger Management segments featuring Kane, Bryan, and Dr. Shelby were incredibly well received by the WWE Universe and gave the fans a string of hilarious moments throughout its short-lived stint.

The deleted scene

A scene has surfaced from an Anger Management Class segment that features Kane, Daniel Bryan, and Dr. Shelby. The hilarious blooper sees Kane breaking character after a comment made by Shelby cracks him up. Click here for the blooper.

This is the original segment from which the above blooper was taken:

The aftermath

Bryan's character kept getting more and more popular with the WWE Universe with each passing day. He went on to defeat John Cena for the WWE title at SummerSlam 2013, but the celebration didn't last long as Triple H turned heel and assisted Randy Orton in cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on an unconscious Bryan and becoming WWE Champion. This moment kick-started a series of events which led to Bryan becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 30.

Kane remained a mainstay on WWE TV for a while, before kicking off a career in politics and becoming Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.