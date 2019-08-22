WWE History: AEW star MJF's Tough Enough audition tape unearthed [VIDEO]

Was MJF Tough Enough?

"Nothing can really prepare you for Maxwell Jacob Friedman."

"People ask me all the time, 'Well, what is he like off-camera?' Well, the thing is, there is no quote-unquote 'off-camera' for MJF.

"That's who he is. What you see is what you get."

Those were the words of Chris Van Vliet, AEW's latest signing, when we spoke to the interviewer extraordinaire about Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF is one of the hottest acts in wrestling today, being one of the very small minority of wrestlers to live his "gimmick" - a word I'm reluctant to say when speaking about the AEW star, as I'm not entirely convinced that it is a gimmick. That's just how good he is.

But was MJF always a star in the making? Well, we've unearthed Maxwell Friedman's WWE Tough Enough audition from 2015 to let you decide for yourself!

In the video, MJF refers to himself as Maxwell Jacob Feinstein, his previous moniker, while calling Triple H "Trip" and asking if the WWE COO is "smart enough" to see that he's the next big thing, and to know when the future of his company is looking him dead in the face.

Who is MJF?

Well, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the hottest stars in professional wrestling right now. He's one of the only true heels left in the world, and has unlimited potential at only 23 years of age.

The New York-born Superstar signed with AEW earlier this year, and would have been one of two contenders for the AEW World Championship, if not for Adam "Hangman" Page eliminating him from the Casino Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing when both men reached the final two.

Friedman also gave one of the best interviews in wrestling history with Chris Van Vliet, AEW's interviewer who has been guest on Dropkick DiSKussions, in which CVV got pelted with toast and fed omelettes.

Who would MJF have been up against?

Well, had Friedman been successful in his application, we could have seen him competing against eventual winners Josh Bredl and Sara Lee - who are no longer with the company - as well as Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Velveteen Dream and Chelsea Green who have all gone on to be signed with WWE.

What do you think of MJF's audition tape? Let us know in the comments.

