WWE History: Rare childhood photo of former Universal Champion with Hulk Hogan surfaces online

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Hogan knows best

Hulk Hogan was the face of WWE in the 1980s. Not only him, but the company had some of the best in the business like Macho Man Randy Savage, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, among others in its roster.

It is no wonder that the children (or relatives) of some of these legends followed them in the pro wrestling business. In fact, there are several second and third generation Superstars currently on the WWE roster like Randy Orton and Natalya.

At that time, it was not uncommon for wrestlers to have their family along with them and it is most likely that there must have been family meetups in the locker room. There have been numerous times that current WWE Superstars have showed up as children or have interacted with Legends of the past. For instance, there is footage of The Rock showing up at a WWE event as a young man in the crowd. There are pictures of a teenage CM Punk with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Sika of The Wild Samoans (as mentioned) was also an active member of the WWE roster back then and his son is now former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Big Dog actually revealed a picture on the recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia wherein a young Roman Reigns can be seen in the arms of The Hulkster himself.

During the #WWECrownJewel media event, #RomanReigns said that he and #HulkHogan go way back and showed this picture of Hogan holding him as a child. Reigns said that Hogan has been a very close friend of his family for decades. And that he is very proud to represent Team Hogan. pic.twitter.com/cAKdtfOV4o — LordsofPain.net (@lordsofpain) October 30, 2019

The Hulkster seems to have transferred his awesome power over the WWE Universe to The Big Dog himself. Roman Reigns is perhaps the top star of this generation. Vince McMahon has ensured his rise and his return after his cancer has certainly won the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe. Perhaps, he did take his vitamins and say his prayers as a young man.