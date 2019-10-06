WWE history: When Spike Dudley pulled a hilarious prank on Brock Lesnar

Bubba Ray, Spike, and Lesnar

The backstory

The night after WrestleMania 18 saw Brock Lesnar making his debut on RAW and destroying a bunch of lower-carder Superstars. One of these wrestlers was Spike Dudley. In an interview a while ago, Spike shared a story from his WWE stint when he pulled a prank on The Beast. Check out the hilarious story below.

The prank

Spike began the story by revealing that before WWE pushed Lesnar on the main roster, they sent him around to do a bunch of house shows.

One of the guys I got to work with was Brock Lesnar. One of his good friends was Mr. Perfect, they were always ribbing each other. So one day, Brock and I had our first match.

Spike stated that Mr. Perfect pulled him aside before the match and asked him to jump on Brock when he drops down during a spot and launch a beatdown on him.

So, I pull Brock aside a couple of minutes before the match and said, 'Brock, I want you to do this spot, to drop down, tackle drop down, leapfrog, whatever'. He asked, 'why would I leapfrog you and not punch you in the face?' I said 'yeah, but show off your athleticism a little bit'. He said okay.

So, when he does the spot, I pounce on him, and b**ch slap the s**t out of his head. Brock flipped out, threw me off his back. He started chasing after me, and I was like, 'oh my god, I'm gonna die'.

Spike added that Brock kept chasing him around the ring for a while and then he figured out that he was getting ribbed. Spike then took a sign from a spectator that said "Brock is my b**ch", and flashed it in front of Lesnar, who was going ballistic. When Spike got back into the ring, Brock grabbed him and delivered a quick F5 for the pin.

The aftermath

17 years later, Lesnar is still one of the biggest Superstars in WWE. Spike went on to win the WWE Cruiserweight title, and was released in 2005.