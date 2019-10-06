WWE News: Randy Orton asks John Cena for a favor

Cena and Orton

WWE Superstar Randy Orton had recently posted a tweet and challenged The Rock to a match at WrestleMania 36. Orton has now posted another tweet, addressed to John Cena, in which he asks Cena to ask The Rock about the latter's plans for WrestleMania 36.

Orton's history with The Rock and Cena

Randy Orton has had a bit of a history with The Great One. The two collided in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match at WrestleMania 20. An RKO from Orton ended things for Mick Foley, and Evolution defeated The Rock 'N' Sock Connection on that night. Orton and The Rock had a confrontation on Monday Night RAW weeks later, which ended with The Brahma Bull attacking Orton and getting escorted out of the arena.

Randy Orton vs John Cena is a rivalry that headlined several PPVs and TV shows around a decade ago. Orton and Cena are regarded by many as two of the greatest Superstars of all time. They both are good friends in real life, and have praised each other on several occasions in the past.

Orton has a request for Cena

Orton recently posted a tweet, and tagged Cena in the same. The tweet was accompanied by two pictures featuring Orton with a life-sized cardboard cutout of John Cena. Orton stated in the caption that he misses Cena and then requested Cena to speak to The Rock and find out what the latter's plans are for next year's WrestleMania.

It should also be noted that Orton recently challenged The Rock to a dream match at The Show of Shows. Check out the tweet below -

Miss you @JohnCena. 😘 ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/Ly222EhUz4 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 5, 2019

Orton had previously teased a confrontation with The Rock on SmackDown Live's historic debut on FOX, but nothing of that sort happened, and The Rock was featured in a segment with Becky Lynch and King Corbin. Would you like to see this match somewhere down the line, preferably at WrestleMania 36?

