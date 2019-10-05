WWE News: Rusev makes a bold statement after Kofi Kingston's loss on SmackDown Live

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.37K // 05 Oct 2019, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi and Rusev

Tonight, the months-long WWE Championship reign of Kofi Kingston came to an end, when Brock Lesnar pinned the New Day member in seconds to win the coveted belt. Soon after, Rusev took to Twitter and stated that Kofi is one of the greatest World champions of all time.

Kofi loses the WWE title

Tonight, WWE SmackDown Live made its big debut on FOX. The show saw several legends making their return to WWE, including a big return of The Rock. The Great One reportedly wanted to work with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and that's exactly what happened. Lynch and The Rock made quick work of King Corbin and celebrated together.

The main event of the night was a WWE title match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar. The match had been recently made official, after Kingston accepted Lesnar's challenge on an episode of SmackDown Live. Kofi had won the title at WrestleMania 35, after defeating Daniel Bryan.

The reign saw Kofi successfully defeating the likes of Bryan, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens in one-on-one encounters. Tonight though, was a completely different story. As soon as the bell rang, Kofi charged at The Beast, only to get picked up by Lesnar and fall prey to a thunderous F5. Lesnar proceeded to pin Kofi and became WWE Champion.

Also read: Bobby Lashley reveals what he and Lana plan on doing next

Rusev comments on Kofi's loss

Several WWE Superstars praised Kofi on social media after his loss and one among them was Rusev, whose wife Lana recently joined forces with Bobby Lashley. In an incredibly bold statement, the Bulgarian Brute said that Kofi is one of the greatest World Champions in the history of this business.

Kofi is one of the greatest World Champs in history! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) October 5, 2019

Do you agree with Rusev? Should Kofi be named as one of the greatest World Champions in the history of this business?

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!