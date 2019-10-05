WWE News: Bobby Lashley reveals what he and Lana plan on doing next

Lashley and Lana

WWE Superstars Lana and Bobby Lashley were seen together recently on the blue carpet during the pre-show of SmackDown Live's FOX debut. Lashley shared what the two are planning to do once they're done with Rusev.

RAW's season premiere ends in shocking fashion

The season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off a brand new era, as WWE's flagship show was given a new look, plus pyro returned on WWE TV after a long time. The Universal title was set to be defended on the show, with Seth Rollins taking on the No.1 contender Rey Mysterio.

Brock Lesnar's shocking attack on Mysterio and Dominick resulted in Rusev replacing the former World Champion in the Universal title match. The main event of the night ended in controversial fashion, as Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE TV and interrupted the match. This wasn't the end though, as Lana came out immediately after, and the two formed an alliance, much to the disgust and horror of Rusev.

Lashley and Lana's plans going forward

After the show went off the air, social media was beaming with talk of this new alliance, and there were many who sympathized with Rusev. Now, Bobby Lashley and Lana have started appearing in public together.

They even gave an interview to Sky Sports WWE during the blue carpet pre-show special for SmackDown Live's historic debut on FOX. Lana talked about how she is living her best life, and hinted that she had gotten tired of Rusev spending too much of his time on video games. Lashley revealed what he and Lana are planning to do next, as soon as they are done with Rusev.

You know, looking at the roster and everything that's going on right now, things we're doing, is just going to be monumental. We're going to main event WrestleMania, we're gonna take over everything.

The one question we had to ask @fightbobby and @LanaWWE on the #SmackDown blue carpet - what is going on?!? pic.twitter.com/SHLCtvieNO — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) October 4, 2019

