WWE History Vol. 23: Odd Couple Tag Teams

The Rock N'Sock Connection

Tag teams like the Midnight Express, The Rockers, and the Revival feature members who are quite similar in many ways. They are similar in terms of size, speed, and utilize a similar scientific style. Their members also exhibit similar personalities, which serves to remind the fans watching that they are a bonafide tag team.

But there are quite a few other tag teams, including former tag team champions, who are not, in fact, very similar to each other. One might even go so far as to say they are polar opposites, odd couples if you'll pardon the conceit.

Sometimes, these odd-couple tag teams were thrown together by management teams who didn't know what else to do with the individuals involved. At other times, the team formed by mutual consent or convenience.

Here are some of the greatest Odd Couple tag teams in WWE history.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#1 The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff

The Cold Warriors (they were never called such during their day) Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff

Years as a Team: 4

Championships Won as a Team: 0

What held them together as a Team: A mutual hatred of all things American.

Advertisement

Nikolai Volkoff the pseudo-Russian and Iranian immigrant, Iron Sheik, are well remembered as an important staple of the classic WWE era in the 1980s.

In particular, they were immortalized as a team of baddies on the short-lived Hulk Hogan's Rock and Wrestling. Volkoff played the stupid clod who foiled Sheik's evil schemes on accident in the cartoon.

In the wrestling ring, they didn't fare much better. They were often the 'gatekeepers' of the tag team title scene. In other words, before a tag team started the main event run they would have a short feud with Iron Sheik and Volkoff first.

The Duo never managed to win any tag team gold, but are iconic enough to warrant inclusion on our list.

1 / 6 NEXT