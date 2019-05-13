×
WWE History: Why Seth Rollins was almost fired before his debut

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
41   //    13 May 2019, 12:03 IST

Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins is one of the top guys in WWE right now. The current WWE Universal Champion along with his Shield brothers - Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose - are three of the biggest stars WWE have created in recent years. However, it could have all been so different if 'The Architect' had been fired by WWE while he was still in developmental.

Former WWE writer Rob Naylor spoke about coaches being unhappy with Rollins:

“Rollins’ issues were simply that he didn’t always listen precisely to his coaches. He’d be told not to do a move… and then do it. He later would tell the younger talent to just bide your time and listen to what you are told, as once you get the spot you deserve, you’ll then have the opportunity for more in-ring latitude, so to speak.
“I know that while Rollins was in FCW and NXT, people felt at times he had ‘behavioral issues’. That was never the case in my estimation. Every coach on the staff was just as hungry at one time, so that was overblown. But he was on the bubble to be let go months prior to the Shield angle, based on the perception of some from the office.”

Rollins himself spoke to WWE.com years later and spoke about how close he was to being fired by the WWE:

“I literally almost lost my job. I had been there for almost two years. I was very frustrated. I couldn’t get along with anyone. I thought I deserved more than I did."

The WWE Universal Champion added that it was Triple H who believed in him and helped him keep his job:

“We sat down and talked for a good couple hours. That was an eye-opener for me, I think, in a lot of ways, because it really felt like that was going to be it. And if I don’t do this now [and] make this work now, I may not get another chance.”

Rollins has gone on to become a multiple time world champion and was put over by 'The Game' himself at WrestleMania 33.

ALSO READ: The day WWE released 11 Superstars including Drew McIntyre

Tags:
WWE Raw Triple H Seth Rollins History of WWE
