WWE holding multi-time champion's SmackDown return for a bigger stage? Exploring comeback scenario

The 2024 WWE Draft saw the acquisition of various superstars by Friday Night SmackDown. While most of them have made appearances on the blue brand, a few of them are yet to show up. Among them is a multi-time champion whose SmackDown return could be on the horizon.

The name in question is Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE is seemingly holding Nakamura's homecoming to the blue brand for a bigger stage, as he is one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. The King of Strong Style could make his return when fans least expect it, as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is known to deliver huge surprises.

Shinsuke Nakamura could shock the world and make his return at an upcoming premium live event. He could make a surprising appearance and ambush the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, after the latter's potential match at any upcoming spectacle, which might leave fans startled.

Trending

The Japanese superstar could reopen the pages of his rivalry with The American Nightmare and look for redemption. Nakamura could challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which could pave the way for some incredible things on the blue brand.

While this is just speculation, there's a good possibility that WWE could be furtively cooking huge things for the homecoming of The King of Strong Style to Friday Night SmackDown.

Shinsuke Nakamura could redeem himself on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE career arguably went downhill in recent years. During his tenure on Monday Night RAW, the veteran superstar was seen struggling to get victories. Although he was booked in several noteworthy storylines, Nakamura could not rise to the occasion.

However, The King of Strong Style has a very good opportunity to redeem himself now that he is part of the blue brand. Not to mention, Nakamura has had a lot of success on Friday Night SmackDown in the past. Hence, he could once again revitalize his main roster career for the brand.

The Stamford-based promotion needs to involve him in high-profile feuds with top babyfaces on the roster such as Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and others. This will significantly help the former US Champion restate himself and get his career back on track.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, Shinsuke Nakamura could receive several opportunities on the blue brand. It remains to be seen what General Manager Nick Aldis has in store for the multi-time champion on SmackDown upon his return to the brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback