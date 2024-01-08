WWE Holiday Tour Results: Current champion suffers loss, Bloodline member comes up short against LA Knight, Seth Rollins in action (Wenatchee, 01/07)

The WWE roster stopped over in Wenatchee, Washington, on Sunday, January 7, for the second house show of the week. The event featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action and was headlined by the World Heavyweight Championship match.

The show kicked off with a singles match between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. The Megastar has been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline for the last few months and has mostly managed to come out on top. The same continued last night as Knight defeated the former tag team champion once again. He will face Roman Reigns and two others for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

Elsewhere on the card, Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile, while The Creed Brothers got a win over Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Next up, Cody Rhodes was in action. The American Nightmare took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight where he managed to secure the win after delivering a Cross Rhodes.

This was followed by an open challenge, which MVP issued on Omos’s behalf. Akira Tozawa answered the challenge but failed to knock the Nigerian Giant off his feet.

The first title bout of the night saw IYO SKY defend her coveted title against Shotzi. However, the champion suffered a loss via DQ after Asuka and Kairi Sane interfered. This set up a six-woman tag match where Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi defeated the Damage CTRL trio.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Visionary retained the title to conclude an action-packed evening.

Complete WWE Supershow Results

Here are the complete WWE house show results from Wenatchee, Washington, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso

Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile

The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) defeated Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

WWE Women’s Title Match – Shotzi defeated IYO Sky (c) via DQ, a 6-women tag team match is made

World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre

