WWE Holiday Tour Results: Former champion cheats to win against Solo Sikoa, top faction back together after recent tension, LA Knight in Street Fight (Detroit, 12/27)

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Detroit on Wednesday, December 27, for another live event as a part of the company's ongoing Holiday Tour. We now have the results for the same.

The show started with a singles match between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa. The duo have been rivals for a long time and have faced off on numerous occasions.

While The Enforcer has had the upper hand in their previous meetings, KO has managed to turn things around lately. He registered another win over the Bloodline star with a little cheating as Owens hit Sikoa with an unidentified object.

Next up, Butch registered a rare singles win as he defeated Grayson Waller. The latter has not won a one-on-one live event match since moving to the main roster. His last singles win at a live event was with NXT in August 2022 against Quincy Elliott.

Elsewhere on the card, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of The LWO. AJ Styles also got back together with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after the recent altercation. The trio defeated Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly in a six-man tag match.

IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship in Detroit. The Genius of the Sky put the gold on the line against Shotzi, but the match ended in no-contest after Bayley's interference. Bianca Belair came out to even the odds and set up a tag match, which the babyfaces won.

LA Knight, who defeated Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight, headlined the show. The Megastar put the former tag team champion through a table before delivering BFT to pick the win.

