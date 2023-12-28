WWE Holiday Tour Results: Star carried to the back after losing to Seth Rollins, huge open challenge, Cody Rhodes throws beer at top name (Boston, 12/27)

WWE continued its ongoing holiday tour with a couple of live events across the country. While the SmackDown roster stopped over in Detroit for an action-packed evening, stars from RAW were busy in Boston. We now have the results for the latter show.

The event kickstarted with a singles match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark, where the former picked up the win with ease. The Man will also be in action on the upcoming RAW as she will finally get a chance to settle score with Nia Jax.

Next up, Kofi Kingston met DJ and Music Producer Steve Aoki in the ring. However, the duo was interrupted by Ludwig Kaiser, setting up a match between Kofi and Kaiser. The New Day member came out with a win, after which he and Aoki threw a cake at the Imperium member.

Expand Tweet

This was followed by a couple of tag matches that saw Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeat Piper Niven and Chelsea Green to retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, while Damian Priest and Finn Balor retained their title against Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

Elsewhere on the card, Ricochet got a win over Bronson Reed, while Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile in a triple-threat match. The event also featured an open challenge from Omos, which was answered by R-Truth. However, the latter failed to live up to his words.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes was in action in Boston. The American Nightmare took on Dominik Mysterio in a Last Man Standing match. The action spilled to the outside, where Rhodes even threw beer at the Judgment Day member. In the end, Cody managed to secure another win over Dirty Dom.

Expand Tweet

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre in the main event. The Visionary once again managed to walk out with the gold around his waist.

However, it seems like McIntyre did not take the loss lightly as he was carried to the back by a security guard.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live show results from MSG, New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) retain over Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) retain over Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio

Omos defeated R-Truth

Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat

Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre