WWE honors Martin Luther King Jr. with special tribute (Video)

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

WWE honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Every year during the third Monday of January, the United States of America commemorates the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. by celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day (often shortened as MLK Day). Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was assassinated in 1968, is remembered as the most notable non-violent activist who successfully protested against racial segregation and discrimination against people of color during the Civil Rights Movement.

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, WWE has produced a special tribute video, with music from John Legend’s empowering hit song “Preach,” that honors the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The video will air on Monday Night RAW this Monday, January 20 at 8/7c on USA Network. You can watch the video below:

WWE honoring Black History Month

WWE honors Black History Month each year during this time by commemorating the lives of several notable activists such as Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. who fought for equal rights for people of color. The company also looks back at the long lineage of Superstars such as Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, Rocky Johnson, Tony Atlas, and Junkyard Dog to name a few who have either held championships inside the promotion or have had impactful careers.

Last year, Superstars such as Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods also visited historical sites such as The National Civil Rights Museum that holds significant importance.