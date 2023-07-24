WWE IC Champion Gunther gives his honest opinion on star ratings (Exclusive)

Gunther is one of the few current WWE Superstars who has received a perfect five-star rating from wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. In an exclusive interview, The Ring General revealed whether he takes notice of positive and negative critiques from reporters.

Meltzer's Wrestling Observer ratings often create debates among fans. Only 18 matches in WWE history have been given five or more stars, including five bouts featuring Gunther.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther said he has no problem with journalists giving their views on the wrestling business:

"I think it's in the nature of people when they are really invested in something or they execute a hobby a little bit more intense than others that they like to do stuff like rate things and compare things. I think it's just in their nature, so everybody who wants to do that is free to do so. That's nothing that bothers me or something like that." [6:07 – 6:33]

In the video above, the 35-year-old spoke about wanting to face Brock Lesnar in a dream match one day. He also shed light on the Indian folk dance he performed at his wedding to former NXT UK star Jinny.

Which WWE matches earned Gunther five stars?

Before joining WWE, Gunther received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer for his match against Zack Sabre Jr. in PWG in 2017. The Austrian was known by the name WALTER at the time.

In 2019, the Intercontinental Champion's contest with Tyler Bate at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff received 5.25 stars. Meltzer gave the same rating for the Imperium leader's match against Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021.

Gunther also received five stars for his matches with Dragunov (NXT UK) and Sheamus (Clash at the Castle) in 2020 and 2022, respectively. His most recent five-star rating came at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

