WWE icon to replace Jey Uso after Gunther puts him out of commission before WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Both men have been taking shots at each other and trying to tear each other apart ahead of their massive showdown at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Given Gunther's recent wrath, he might attack Jey Uso backstage ahead of 'Mania, which could lead to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg making his return. The Yeet Master could be replaced by the former Universal Champion at WrestleMania, which may ultimately lead to a dream match between the legend and The Ring General finally happening.

Jey Uso and Gunther have faced each other before, and things didn't end very well for The Yeet Master. With another chance at the World Heavyweight Championship confirmed, Main Event Jey has been on a whole new level, trying to send a message to The Ring General whenever the opportunity arises.

On the other hand, the champion has been trying to dominate the entire roster and make an impact on his WrestleMania challenger, attacking him whenever he gets an opportunity. A potential backstage assault from Gunther could take Jey out of commission just before WrestleMania.

The WWE Hall of Famer could then come out to save the day for the company and replace Jey as the new challenger for Gunther, resulting in the long-awaited dream match between both men.

Gunther and Goldberg came face-to-face at WWE Bad Blood

Gunther made an appearance at WWE Bad Blood last year, where Goldberg was also in attendance, seated among the crowd with his family. The Ring General took a shot at his family and criticized the legend for being a terrible wrestler.

The Hall of Famer was ready to brawl with the World Heavyweight Champion, but security intervened to prevent the action. Since then, a match between the two has been speculated to take place and could very well be the retirement match for the former Universal Champion.

Only time will tell what Triple H has planned for both men in the future.

