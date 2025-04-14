WWE icon to return after 10 years, replace Kevin Owens & face Randy Orton at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner, and Randy Orton is still struggling to find a replacement opponent at The Show of Shows after Kevin Owens pulled out of their 'Mania match with a neck injury. In a shocking twist, a Ruthless Aggression-era icon could come back from retirement after 10 years and step in as Orton’s new opponent.

Last week on SmackDown, Randy Orton warned General Manager Nick Aldis to find him an opponent for WrestleMania, or he would face serious consequences. Many also feel the Stamford-based promotion has been sowing seeds for a potential bout between Aldis and Orton at The Showcase of The Immortals.

However, fans must not forget that WWE is not known for booking predictable angles always. It is always an option that they could play a wildcard, and Aldis could bring back Boogeyman as The Viper’s 'Mania opponent to replace Owens. The last time the scary, Ruthless Aggression-era superstar was seen in the ring was at the 2015 Royal Rumble. He is currently signed under the company’s legend contract and has been teasing a return for quite some time.

The Boogeyman posted a video on his official X/Twitter account expressing that he will be returning at WrestleMania 41. He stated in the video that he would be back on April 17 between 4 and 7 PM during the WrestleMania week. This means that fans will have the opportunity to meet him and get a live Boogeyman experience.

A fan commented under the video and questioned if he could be Randy Orton’s mystery opponent. The Boogeyman stoked the fire reposting the comment, indicating that anything was possible in the Stamford-based promotion.

That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Former TNA World Champion could come out of retirement to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania

While Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 41 spot is hanging in jeopardy, fans have been suggesting multiple names who could emerge as his opponent at 'Mania; names like Aleister Black and Rusev have been doing the rounds lately.

However, the most believable name, with much higher odds, is none other than the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. For those unaware, Aldis had an impactful pro wrestling career outside the Stamford-based promotion. He has also held the TNA World Championship. Nick could enter the ring, marking his official in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion against Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

With The Grandest Stage of Them All less than a week away, it will be interesting to see if Nick Aldis is indeed Orton’s mystery opponent or if the Triple H-led creative team has something else in store for The Viper.

