WWE icon to return after 1112 days and help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena? Exploring the potential

Cody Rhodes is in deep trouble at WWE WrestleMania 41, with John Cena turning heel after over 20 years at Elimination Chamber and joining forces with The Rock after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss. To overcome the challenges ahead, Rhodes needs someone to help him at The Showcase of The Immortals to counter the powerful duo.

WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin could return after 1,112 days at WrestleMania 41 and may help Cody Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock. The Hall of Famer came out of retirement to clash with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. This was also his last appearance in the company.

Recently, the Stamford-based promotion subtly confirmed the rumor regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin’s potential involvement at The Show of Shows this year. WWE has officially announced The Texas Rattlesnake’s appearance at World in Las Vegas during 'Mania weekend, which can be seen as a hint that Austin could play a crucial role.

Last year, while speaking on The Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Stone Cold Steve Austin expressed his desire to be part of WrestleMania 41 and stated that if Rhodes needed his help, he would be there.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative at this point.

Why didn’t the WWE icon appear to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40?

Rumor has it that Stone Cold Steve Austin was originally planned to help Cody Rhodes last year at The Showcase of The Immortals against The Bloodline and The Rock, ultimately letting The American Nightmare win the Undisputed Title. However, this plan did not materialize, and The Undertaker took Steve Austin's place.

In an interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, The Texas Rattlesnake was asked why he missed 'Mania last year. Stone Cold explained that he and the company were close to making it happen. However, it didn't come to fruition because he and his wife had some prior commitments.

"It was close, and they certainly reached out to me. We had conversations, but my wife and I had some things going on, and I didn't need to go to Philly at that time,” said Steve Austin.

With The Grandest Stage of Them All on the horizon, it will be interesting to see whether fans will see the iconic reunion of the Attitude Era rivals this year or if Triple H has something else planned.

